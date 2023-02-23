Herd gets huge road win

(WYMT)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall men’s basketball team is one win closer to a number one seed in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament as they beat James Madison 92-83 Wednesday night. Senior Taevion Kinsey led all scorers with 31 points with Andrew Taylor and Obinna Anochili-Killen each hitting double figures.

The Herd is now 13-4 in the league with one game remaining at Old Dominion Friday night. If Marshall wins or if both the Herd and Southern Miss lose their final games of the year, the Herd will be the top seed in the conference tournament as they lead in the head to head matchup.

Marshall also improves to 24-6 overall and have won five straight games.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead, 2 transported in single-vehicle crash
2 dead, 2 transported in single-vehicle crash
Body found underneath blanket in grassy area
Body found underneath blanket in grassy area
Man charged with murder following incident in Ironton
WSAZ Investigates | Looking to Snuff Out Hidden High
WSAZ Investigates | Looking to Snuff Out Hidden High
The crash was reported around 6:30 p.m.
Sheriff’s office identifies victims of deadly Kanawha Co. crash

Latest News

Wanda Harvey faces drug charges in Wayne County, West Virginia.
Woman arrested on drug charges
An 18-year-old was accidentally shot Wednesday evening at a home in East Huntington, according...
Teen injured in accidental shooting
Taxing tourism, recreation for EMS & fire
Taxing tourism, recreation for EMS and fire
The mudslide knocked railroad cars off the tracks and shoved homes off their foundations,...
Cause of mudslide identified in southern W.Va.