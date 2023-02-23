Herd gets huge road win

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall men’s basketball team is one win closer to a number one seed in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament as they beat James Madison 92-83 Wednesday night. Senior Taevion Kinsey led all scorers with 31 points with Andrew Taylor and Obinna Anochili-Killen each hitting double figures.

The Herd is now 13-4 in the league with one game remaining at Old Dominion Friday night. If Marshall wins or if both the Herd and Southern Miss lose their final games of the year, the Herd will be the top seed in the conference tournament as they lead in the head to head matchup.

Marshall also improves to 24-6 overall and have won five straight games.

