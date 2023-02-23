Lady Legends of Broadway starring Hannah Jane
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -
Tickets for February 25 are available here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lady-legends-of-broadway-starring-hannah-jane-tickets-481313119497
Tickets for the February 26th are available here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lady-legends-of-broadway-starring-hannah-jane-tickets-481317873717
Check out Hannah in action here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7GadKLCM3LI
And here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_4jAis-gAYg
Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.