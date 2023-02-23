Legislation to legalize sports betting introduced

FRANKFURT, Ky. (WSAZ) - A bill to legalize betting on sporting events was introduced in the Kentucky House of Representatives.

According to a news release, Representative Michael Meredith filed House Bill 551 seeking to legalize and regulate gambling on live sporting events.

“Kentucky residents are placing these bets today, either with illegal, unregulated offshore gaming entities, bookies, or by driving across state lines. As a result, the Commonwealth is getting none of the benefit and shouldering all the costs,” Meredith said. “Statistics show that more than half of our state’s population supports legalizing sports wagering, the time has come to ask ourselves if it truly is in the best interest of the people of Kentucky to prevent adults from legally placing a bet.”

HB 551 would require online gaming providers associate with a Kentucky horseracing track and provides the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission with regulatory responsibility over gaming companies. The bill would not legalize online poker or fantasy sports and would set a minimum sports betting age of 18.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.