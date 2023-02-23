UPDATE: Man rescued after spending 19 hours trapped in drain

UPDATE 2/23/23 @7:13 a.m.

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Firefighters have rescued a man who was trapped in a drain for 19 hours.

Cabell County 911 dispatchers say they got a call just after 5:30 Thursday morning for someone who was trapped in a drain near the Walmart on Rt. 60.

The Green Valley Fire Chief says the man was stuck there since noon Wednesday. They got him out about 7 Thursday morning.

The man was alert and conscious when he was pulled from the drain and taken to the hospital. There’s no word on his condition, but firefighters say he’s very lucky to be alive.

There is no word on any injuries, but the Green Valley Fire Chief tells us the man is between 15 and 20 feet below the ground.

Crews at the scene say someone heard the man yelling, and that’s emergency crews were contacted to respond.

The drain itself is located on the back part of the store, therefore it isn’t impacting traffic in the area.

The Barboursville Fire Department, Green Valley Fire Department, and Huntington Fire Department responded.

