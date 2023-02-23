Marshall Director of Athletics shares updates for ongoing projects and future ideas

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All eyes were on Marshall of Director of Athletics Christian Spears Wednesday morning. Spears gave a presentation to the Marshall University Board of Governors that included updates on current projects and shared concepts, ideas and visuals for projects he’d like to see happen in the future.

“I’m actually the kind of person who likes to will things into existence, sometimes speak them into existence, right? I want to have a vision people can rally around,” Spears said.

His presentation included renderings of the baseball stadium which is currently under construction. He showed a photo of what he referred to as “cannister suites” which will be placed in the outfield stands.

“Those are already designed and built into our baseball stadium,” Spears said.

Various facilities will be getting a brand new video board within the next year. The football and soccer stadiums are on schedule to have new video boards by this fall. The baseball and softball stadiums are also on schedule to have new video boards by spring 2024.

“We have every major company in the country bidding to build our video boards,” Spears said.

Spears shared several bits of information that shape his vision for Marshall’s future. These are things that he would like to be done or are being considered, but have a long way to go before becoming a reality.

“The Sun Belt Conference is launching beach volleyball in the Fall of ‘23. We are considering adding beach volleyball,” Spears said.

He said they are considering a way to repurpose the current location of the outdoor tennis courts.

“But then we’ve got to find a new home for our women’s tennis team to play so we are actively looking for an indoor and outdoor space,” Spears said.

Many of these projects will take a substantial amount of funding. Spears shared his vision for fundraising in the form of a campaign called “All M”. He hopes the campaign could become a central point of fundraising to push future projects forward.

“What we are trying to do is convince people that we can be great here. Sometimes you have to inspire them with images, pictures, concepts, and renderings,” Spears said.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.