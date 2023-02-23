Neighborhood evacuated over gas leak

Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.
Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.(WSAZ)
By Ryan Murphy
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Nitro, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency officials are asking people to avoid the Main Avenue area of Nitro because of a gas leak, according to 911 dispatchers.

They say it is from Lock Street to Dogwood Street, back to Dupont Avenue.

Dispatchers say Mountaineer Gas is on the way to the scene.

This is a voluntary evacuation out of an abundance of caution.

The Hansford Center in St. Albans is open to affected residents.

They say construction workers had struck residential gas lines.

There are no injuries reported at this time.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found Wednesday in the Leon area of Mason County, West Virginia.
Man finds body along river
Man charged with murder following incident in Ironton
2 dead, 2 transported in single-vehicle crash
2 dead, 2 transported in single-vehicle crash
Man arrested after leading police on chase in stolen vehicle
SHERIFF | Man arrested after leading police on chase in stolen vehicle
Man dies after shooting in Huntington
Man dies after shooting

Latest News

The 2023 NORCECA Men’s Continental Championship will be held at the Charleston Coliseum and...
Volleyball Championship to be held at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center
A sports book clerk counts money at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J., Monday,...
Legislation to legalize sports betting introduced
Available Benefits with Scioto County Veterans Service Office
Available benefits with The Scioto County Veterans Service Office
The Hip Eagle Boutique in Huntington
The Hip Eagle Boutique in Huntington sells clothes and accessories for adults and kids