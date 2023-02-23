Neighborhood evacuated over gas leak

Nitro, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency officials are asking people to avoid the Main Avenue area of Nitro because of a gas leak, according to 911 dispatchers.

They say it is from Lock Street to Dogwood Street, back to Dupont Avenue.

Dispatchers say Mountaineer Gas is on the way to the scene.

This is a voluntary evacuation out of an abundance of caution.

The Hansford Center in St. Albans is open to affected residents.

They say construction workers had struck residential gas lines.

There are no injuries reported at this time.

