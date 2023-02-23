Original 2007 iPhone sells for more than $63,000

A first-generation iPhone fetches $63,000 in an online auction.
A first-generation iPhone fetches $63,000 in an online auction.(LCG Auctions via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A first-generation iPhone sold for more than $63,000 in an online auction over the weekend.

The selling price was more than a hundred times its original cost of $599 in 2007.

Officials said the box had never been opened.

The original iPhone offered early Apple adopters a 3.5-inch screen with a 2-megapixel camera, plus 4.8 gigabytes of storage.

It also offered internet capabilities and iTunes.

However, the phone did not have an Apple store and ran on a 2G network exclusive to AT&T.

The bidding started earlier this month at $2,500.

Another unopened first-generation iPhone sold for nearly $40,000 in October 2022.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found Wednesday in the Leon area of Mason County, West Virginia.
Man finds body along river
Man charged with murder following incident in Ironton
The fire chief says the man had been stuck there since noon Wednesday.
Man rescued after spending 19 hours trapped in drain
2 dead, 2 transported in single-vehicle crash
2 dead, 2 transported in single-vehicle crash
Man dies after shooting in Huntington
Huntington police release name of shooting victim

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh to testify.
On stand, Alex Murdaugh denies killings but admits lying
Dylan Lyons, 24, a TV reporter, died Wednesday in an Orlando-area shooting while on assignment.
Slain Florida TV reporter, 9-year-old girl identified
Germany's foreign minister Annalena Baerbock address the United Nations General Assembly before...
UN approves resolution calling for Russia to leave Ukraine
FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz...
Harvey Weinstein gets 16 years for rape, sexual assault
An icy start Thursday morning, Feb. 23,2023 around Thurston County, Wash. greeted the hearty...
Winter storms sow more chaos, shut down much of Portland