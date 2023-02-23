Paws 4 the Cause rescues two dogs in deplorable conditions

A Lexington animal rescue is asking for donations for their emergency fund. Paws 4 the Cause recently took in two rescues from johnson county.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:42 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington animal rescue is asking for donations for their emergency fund.

Paws 4 the Cause recently took in two rescues from Johnson County.

The dogs were in deplorable condition one of them, named Wonder, was starved and severely abused.

Veterinary assistant Kathryn Myers says the starvation was intentional and it’s sad to see.

People don’t respect the animals the way that most animals do and it’s very saddening to see cases like this when we see dogs that are so scared of people and we know that there’s a reason behind it.

The rescue is trying to raise $20,000 to help the dogs.

One of them is already in foster care. Wonder is still getting the help he needs.

You can make a donation on Paws4theCause.com or you can drop off a check at their facility on newtown pike.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found Wednesday in the Leon area of Mason County, West Virginia.
Man finds body along river
The fire chief says the man had been stuck there since noon Wednesday.
Man rescued after spending 19 hours trapped in drain
A friend of CJ Mentz says he could always make people laugh, and he had a heart of gold.
Huntington police release name of shooting victim; friends remember him fondly
Man charged with murder following incident in Ironton
2 dead, 2 transported in single-vehicle crash
2 dead, 2 transported in single-vehicle crash

Latest News

Thursday night hoops
Thursday night hoops
Rollover crash sends one to the hospital
Rollover crash sends one to the hospital
Ironton zoning proposal could threaten local addiction treatment facilities
Ironton zoning proposal could threaten local addiction treatment facilities
Ironton zoning proposal could threaten local addiction treatment facilities
Ironton zoning proposal could threaten local addiction treatment facilities
Late fall feel returns
First Warning Forecast