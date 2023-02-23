Spring weather relents

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Here in late February the weather is anything but wintry. Take the magnolia trees budding in the record warmth. Officially Huntington broke a record high in the upper 70s on Thursday while Charleston came in a few degrees lower just shy of breaking the all-time record. It has been incredible run this month with virtually no snow, one icy day and days in the 50s and 60s routine. Now a cold front will pass tonight with little if any rain and a drop in temperature back to more fall-like levels.

Tonight clouds will increase with a passing sprinkle or light shower scattered. Low 38. Friday skies will start with clouds then turn brighter soon after sunrise. Highs will trend 30 degrees lower than recent days only near 50. Friday clouds will again increase with some light rain likely by Saturday morning. Since sunrise Saturday temperatures will be close to 32, there is a chance of some freezing conditions for a brief period to start. The day will then unfold with grey skies and scattered light rain showers especially in the morning. Highs will make the upper 40s.

Sunday will see partly cloudy skies as highs aim for the 50s again. Monday windy, warm and showery conditions return with a rumble of spring-like thunder possible. Highs will make the 60s again. Tuesday into Wednesday another brief cool down will send highs down to the 50s with overnight lows near 30.

Late next week another warm, windy storm will arrive armed with rain, wind and thunder. Highs in the 60s and then 70s by Friday.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.