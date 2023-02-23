Students nearly hit by passing car; parents credit bus driver for saving kids

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A speeding car ignored a bus’s stop sign in Kanawha County this week.

Kanawha County Schools said those kids got home safely, thanks to the awareness of their bus driver.

Picking up her daughter on Cross Lanes Drive, Krista Casto witnessed everything.

“I kept hearing a loud noise, an engine, and I was thinking, wait, it’s not slowing down.”

Casto said her daughter was one of six about to cross the street.

She said she and the other parents screamed for them to stop and credits the bus driver for teaching all the kids on board to wait until he gives the signal.

“We could have lost our kids,” Casto said. “If they had gotten off that bus not looking at him, they would have all come running and that car wouldn’t have known what he had done.”

Executive Director of Transportation for the Kanawha County School District Brette Fraley said it’s a policy for bus drivers across West Virginia to use hand signals to let the kids know when it’s safe to cross.

The school bus had been stopped for more than 15 seconds with its stop sign out when the car drove past.

Fraley said there’s no excuse for the driver to drive past like this.

“It’s a child’s life,” he said. “There’s a 40-foot bus with yellow and red flashing lights with a sign on it that says stop. When they activate those yellow lights, they (drivers) need to be prepared to stop.”

Fraley said a police report will be filed within the next couple of days.

