Teen injured in accidental shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An 18-year-old was accidentally shot Wednesday evening at a home in East Huntington, according to city police.

The incident was reported just after 6:30 p.m. at a home near the intersection of Guyan Avenue and 27th Street.

Family at the scene tell us a friend was showing the victim a new gun he had bought Wednesday when the accident happened.

According to the Huntington Police Department, the victim was shot under his left arm. He was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

The teen’s father told our crew at the scene that the friend took off running -- perhaps out of shock.

Several other people were in the house when the gun went off, but no one else was injured.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.