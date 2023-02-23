Teen injured in accidental shooting

An 18-year-old was accidentally shot Wednesday evening at a home in East Huntington, according...
An 18-year-old was accidentally shot Wednesday evening at a home in East Huntington, according to city police.(WSAZ/Tim Irr)
By Tim Irr
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An 18-year-old was accidentally shot Wednesday evening at a home in East Huntington, according to city police.

The incident was reported just after 6:30 p.m. at a home near the intersection of Guyan Avenue and 27th Street.

Family at the scene tell us a friend was showing the victim a new gun he had bought Wednesday when the accident happened.

According to the Huntington Police Department, the victim was shot under his left arm. He was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

The teen’s father told our crew at the scene that the friend took off running -- perhaps out of shock.

Several other people were in the house when the gun went off, but no one else was injured.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead, 2 transported in single-vehicle crash
2 dead, 2 transported in single-vehicle crash
Body found underneath blanket in grassy area
Body found underneath blanket in grassy area
WSAZ Investigates | Looking to Snuff Out Hidden High
WSAZ Investigates | Looking to Snuff Out Hidden High
Man charged with murder following incident in Ironton
Traffic Alert: Drivers can expect delays on Hal Greer Boulevard
Traffic Alert | Drivers can expect delays on Hal Greer Boulevard

Latest News

Taxing tourism, recreation for EMS & fire
Taxing tourism, recreation for EMS and fire
The mudslide knocked railroad cars off the tracks and shoved homes off their foundations,...
Cause of mudslide identified in southern W.Va.
Marshall Director of Athletics shares updates for ongoing projects and future ideas
Marshall Director of Athletics shares updates for ongoing projects and future ideas
WSAZ Investigates | WVDEP requiring plant actions to lower cancer-causing chemical emissions
WSAZ Investigates | WVDEP requiring plant actions to lower cancer-causing chemical emissions