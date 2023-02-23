Woman arrested on drug charges

Wanda Harvey faces drug charges in Wayne County, West Virginia.
Wanda Harvey faces drug charges in Wayne County, West Virginia.(Wayne County Sheriff's Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman was arrested Wednesday on drug charges in Wayne County, Sheriff Rick Thompson said.

Earlier this month, the sheriff said Wanda Harvey was pulled over in the Lavalette area by the Wayne County Drug Enforcement Unit, and deputies seized “a distribution quantity of heroin.”

Thompson said Harvey was taken into custody in the Wayne area following a warrant from the earlier investigation.

Harvey is charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead, 2 transported in single-vehicle crash
2 dead, 2 transported in single-vehicle crash
Body found underneath blanket in grassy area
Body found underneath blanket in grassy area
Man charged with murder following incident in Ironton
WSAZ Investigates | Looking to Snuff Out Hidden High
WSAZ Investigates | Looking to Snuff Out Hidden High
The crash was reported around 6:30 p.m.
Sheriff’s office identifies victims of deadly Kanawha Co. crash

Latest News

Herd gets huge road win
An 18-year-old was accidentally shot Wednesday evening at a home in East Huntington, according...
Teen injured in accidental shooting
Taxing tourism, recreation for EMS & fire
Taxing tourism, recreation for EMS and fire
The mudslide knocked railroad cars off the tracks and shoved homes off their foundations,...
Cause of mudslide identified in southern W.Va.