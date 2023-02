PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - Two people died Friday after a crash on North Lake Drive in Prestonsburg, the Prestonsburg Police Department said.

Police said the crash happened in front of the Dairy Queen there.

The roadway was closed during the investigation.

Additional details are unavailable now.

