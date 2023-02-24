911 text option helps save woman’s life

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - What can start as a peaceful day can turn into an emergency at any moment.

Dianna Adkins understands this firsthand. It was a beautiful fall day and she got the ladder out to finish some painting.

“The ladder just started to go backwards on me. So, I realized I was 10 feet up and I fell and hit the ground,” Dianna Adkins said.” My first thought was I could hardly breathe, I was fighting to get my breath.

Helpless, on the ground -- knowing time is of the essence.

Adkins is deaf and hearing impaired, so she relies on emailing and texting.

“Luckily I had my phone in my back pocket and I had just been up to the Pumpkin Festival that weekend prior and talked to someone about texting 911,” Adkins said.

Adkins remembered she learned how residents in Cabell County now have the option to text 911 during an emergency -- so that’s what she did.

“Very thankful and grateful that they actually had the 911 text. I had tried to text my husband, my son, my daughter-in-law -- nobody was answering,” Adkins said.

A 911 texting service that Nazim Abbess, director of Cabell County 911, says can be a life-saving option.

“We want everybody to know, especially in the community of those who have disabilities, that it’s there if you need help, you can get help,” Abbess said.

So, as Adkins continues her road to full recovery, she says she’s thankful to have had that option at her fingertips.

Abbess says make sure to call 911 if you’re able to first and foremost, and only use the text system for emergencies where you can’t physically talk on the phone or are hearing impaired.

