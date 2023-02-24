Boyd County man facing child porn charges

CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police arrested a man from Boyd County after finding sexually explicit pictures of children uploaded online.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch initiated the investigation after finding the pictures and executed a search warrant at a Catlettsburg home on Feb. 23, 2023. Troopers said equipment was seized and taken to a forensic laboratory for further investigation.

KSP charged Ryan Armstrong, 35, of Catlettsburg, with nine counts of possessing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual manner. If convicted Armstrong faces five to ten years in prison. Armstrong is in the Boyd County Detention Center.

Troopers said the investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.