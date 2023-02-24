Boyd County man facing child porn charges

Ryan Armstrong
Ryan Armstrong(Boyd County Detention Center)
By Martina Bills
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police arrested a man from Boyd County after finding sexually explicit pictures of children uploaded online.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch initiated the investigation after finding the pictures and executed a search warrant at a Catlettsburg home on Feb. 23, 2023. Troopers said equipment was seized and taken to a forensic laboratory for further investigation.

KSP charged Ryan Armstrong, 35, of Catlettsburg, with nine counts of possessing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual manner. If convicted Armstrong faces five to ten years in prison. Armstrong is in the Boyd County Detention Center.

Troopers said the investigation is still ongoing.

