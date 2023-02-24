Charleston police on scene of barricade situation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Police Department is on the scene of a barricade situation, according to METRO 911 dispatchers.

Dispatchers said there is one person barricaded within a home, and officers are attempting to get them out of the home.

This is happening along Main Street between Vine and Elm Streets.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

