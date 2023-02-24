Commissioners consult with WVDOT about tree hazards along roadway

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Jan. 31, a pregnant woman was injured along Cane Fork Road in Kanawha County after a tree crashed on her car.

That stretch of road is one the Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said the commission reached out to the West Virginia Department of Transportation about the area months ago after receiving complaints from the community.

“We received a lot of complaints from the people in this particular part of the county,” Carper said. “They were concerned that their electricity was going off all the time, their road was being blocked, and frankly they were concerned a tree might fall and hurt someone.”

In September, the Kanawha County Commission sent pictures and a letter to the DOT about residents’ concerns.

A response from the DOT in December said, “Canopy clearing and tree trimming on Cane Fork Road was completed on October 20, 2022.”

The commission sent a new letter on Jan. 31, immediately after the accident, asking them to ensure the road’s safety.

“We warned the Department of Transportation, who I believe has responsibility for the safety of the road that we thought that there was a danger there,” he said.

WSAZ reached out to the Division of Highways the following day requesting an interview.

We were never granted an interview but in their first email response they wrote, “The tree that fell on Cane Fork, mile post 1.83, on the far side of the creek, was not on WVDOH right of way.” WVDOH does not cut trees on private property.”

They also said their District 1 engineer visited the site themselves after the incident.

So we asked in another email: If DOH sees a tree near a roadway that looks dangerous but it isn’t in DOH’s right of way, does DOH try to figure out who is responsible for that tree?

In follow-up emails, they said its their job “to keep roads open whenever possible” and “If West Virginia Division of Highways sees a tree we’re concerned will fall onto a road, we check public records to try to find contact information for the property owner.”

WSAZ asked if they had ever attempted to contact the property owner about the tree in the past, but so far that hasn’t been answered.

Carper says these kinds of accidents are inevitable.

The commission said they’re going to do what they can to limit them.

“We’re doing a countywide survey to try and determine dangerous trees and try and figure out who’s responsible for them,” Carper said.

