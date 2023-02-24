Crash involving school bus closes part of roadway

By Brenda Bryan
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MARTIN, Ky. (WSAZ) - Part of state Route 80 is closed Friday afternoon in Martin after a two-vehicle crash that involved a school bus, according to the Martin City Police Department and Floyd County 911 dispatchers.

The crash was reported around 3:10 p.m. at the intersection of state Route 680 near the Dollar General.

There’s no word at this time if any children were aboard the bus.

We’re working to get more information.

