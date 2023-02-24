Ironton Board of Education approves high school soccer for 2024 and club team for 2023

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Where football has been king for decades, another sport will soon enter the mix at Ironton High School. The Ironton Board of Education recently approved a school-sanctioned soccer team at the high school level for the fall of 2024.

“Our goal since day one with our kids and our students athletes has been to provide as much opportunity as possible and give them something positive to do,” said Director of Athletics Trevon Pendleton.

A club soccer teamed formed at the middle school level in 2022, and now a club team will form at the high school level in 2023. Ironton High School will lend its facilities to the team, but the team will not be able to compete for an Ohio Valley Conference Championship or participate in the OHSAA’s postseason tournament. The team will still be able to play any local school that agrees to schedule them.

“Last year, the numbers were good. It seemed like there was a lot of good energy and a lot of good buzz about it so hopefully it will sustain,” Pendleton said.

In 2024, the team will be officially sanctioned by Ironton High School, which will allow them to compete in the OVC and in OHSAA postseason games. Pendleton is excited about the additional opportunity that the team will provide for student athletes who attend Ironton High School

“Starting at the youth level, we’ll need a lot of engagement and getting kids interested in it and building that program and that foundation. It’s going to take a lot of hard work and effort out of our coaches, our administration and our athletic department,” Pendleton said. “We try to reach as many kids in our school as we can. Whether it’s through band, our drama department, or sports and this just provides another outlet for us to reach our kids.”

