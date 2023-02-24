Ironton zoning proposal could threaten local addiction treatment facilities

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - A proposed change to zoning code in Ironton could put some of the local addiction treatment and recovery facilities out of compliance.

It was a heated Ironton City Council meeting Thursday night as people debated the proposal.

The largest addiction center recently built their multi-million dollar facility across from the courthouse on 4th Street. The COO of that facility is afraid they would have to either move or stop operating if the zoning proposals pass.

If that happens, one of the lawyers said they may take legal action.

“The goal of the Counseling Center is to, in the meantime, work with the city to come up with a collaborative solution to allow the counseling center to provide the services that it provides currently, out of the building that it provides currently,” said Timothy Cole, an attorney for the Counseling Center.

City Councilman Jacob Hock said, “Council has been working very hard on this, but we need everyone’s perspective on this issue.”

There was no action on the the proposal Thursday night. Council voted to table it for now.

