Jeff Bezos is considering purchase of Washington NFL team, report says

Jeff Bezos in November was coy about the prospect of buying an NFL team. (Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Washington Post is reporting that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos may be interested in buying the NFL’s Washington Commanders.

When asked in November about “buzz” surrounding his possible purchase of the team, Jeff Bezos responded, “Yes. I’ve heard that buzz.”

The current owner of the Washington Commanders, Dan Snyder, hired Bank of America Securities in November to consider a possible sale of the NFL team.

Now the Post reports Bezos has hired an investment firm of his own to research a possible bid for the team.

The newspaper cites two people familiar with the situation, who said Bezos is working with the New York-based firm Allen and Company.

By the way, the Washington Post happens to be owned by Bezos.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire chief says the man had been stuck there since noon Wednesday.
Man rescued after spending 19 hours trapped in drain
A body was found Wednesday in the Leon area of Mason County, West Virginia.
Man finds body along river
A friend of CJ Mentz says he could always make people laugh, and he had a heart of gold.
Huntington police release name of shooting victim; friends remember him fondly
The Kanawha County Commission said a construction worker struck residential gas lines.
Gas leak plugged, evacuation lifted
WSAZ Investigates | WVDEP requiring plant actions to lower cancer-causing chemical emissions
WSAZ Investigates | WVDEP requiring plant actions to lower cancer-causing chemical emissions

Latest News

New video footage of Bakhmut shot from the air with a drone for The Associated Press shows how...
Ukraine leader pledges push for victory on war anniversary
Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Chinese Communist Party's foreign policy chief Wang Yi...
China calls for Russia-Ukraine cease-fire, peace talks
Jeff Bezos in November was coy about the prospect of buying an NFL team.
Bezos talks briefly about NFL team 'buzz'
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for February 24th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast