Man injured in shooting

The shooting happened just before 5 Friday morning in St. Albans.
The shooting happened just before 5 Friday morning in St. Albans.(John Green)
By Ryan Epling
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:53 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot, and police are searching for the person who pulled the trigger.

The shooting happened a little after 5 Friday morning in the 2300 block of S. Walnut Rd. in St. Albans. Police say the man was conscious and alert when he was taken to the hospital. There’s no word on his condition.

No arrests have been made.

Keep clicking WSAZ.com and the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire chief says the man had been stuck there since noon Wednesday.
Man rescued after spending 19 hours trapped in drain
A body was found Wednesday in the Leon area of Mason County, West Virginia.
Man finds body along river
A friend of CJ Mentz says he could always make people laugh, and he had a heart of gold.
Huntington police release name of shooting victim; friends remember him fondly
The Kanawha County Commission said a construction worker struck residential gas lines.
Gas leak plugged, evacuation lifted
WSAZ Investigates | WVDEP requiring plant actions to lower cancer-causing chemical emissions
WSAZ Investigates | WVDEP requiring plant actions to lower cancer-causing chemical emissions

Latest News

Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, February 24th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
Thursday night hoops
Thursday night hoops
Rollover crash sends one to the hospital
Rollover crash sends one to the hospital
Ironton zoning proposal could threaten local addiction treatment facilities
Ironton zoning proposal could threaten local addiction treatment facilities