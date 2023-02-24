Man injured in shooting

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot, and police are searching for the person who pulled the trigger.

The shooting happened a little after 5 Friday morning in the 2300 block of S. Walnut Rd. in St. Albans. Police say the man was conscious and alert when he was taken to the hospital. There’s no word on his condition.

No arrests have been made.

