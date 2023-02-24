Mayor announces storm drainage project for north end of Ironton

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - The north end neighborhood of Ironton known as Green Valley will be getting a much needed boost in the form of an infrastructure project. Residents of the area have become accustomed to standing water, flooded streets, and damaged roadways.

“I’ve lived in this neighborhood about 30 years,” said Bill Dickens. “I’m becoming very concerned about the fate of this area and the streets in this area.”

When it rains, water from nearby areas of higher elevation makes its way down into Green Valley. When it gets there, it has nowhere to go as the neighborhood does not have any storm drains.

“We’re talking about how the water escapes this area through evaporation,” said Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblit.

Cramblit says the days of flooded streets are numbered. Later this year, the city of Ironton will begin a $17 million project to install drainage lines and construct a pump to go with it. The city will also separate some of the combined sewer overflow pipes and reconstruct a new sewer lift station. The city received a $4 million grant from the EPA’s Division of Surface Water to be used for the project.

“We’ve had a lot of help and we’re still seeking help but we have found a way to fund this over the life expectancy of this infrastructure which is at least 40 years,” Cramblit said.

Along with the new infrastructure, Cramblit says the city will resurface the streets.

“I think this is one of the best things that has happened to this end of town since the mid-1930s when they first built the floodwall. I think it’s very positive,” Dickens said.

Cramblit says they should complete the final design midway through the summer and begin construction before the end of 2023.

