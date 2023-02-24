Police quickly apprehend suspected bank robber

By Martina Bills
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - It took less than 10 minutes for the Portsmouth Police Department to apprehend a suspected bank robbery suspect.

According to Chief Debra Brewer, emergency dispatch received a call at 11:47 a.m. Friday of a bank robbery at People’s Bank drive-thru on the 900 block of Chillicothe Street.

A teller told officers the bank robber showed a knife.

A description was given to officers who then located the suspect at 11:55 a.m. on the 500 block of Chillicothe Street.

Chief Brewer said David Eugene Davis, 53, of Richmond, Virginia, is being held in the Scioto County Jail.

He’ll appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Monday, Feb. 27.

Chief Brewer said it appears all of the money was recovered.

