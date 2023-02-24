Rollover crash sends one to the hospital

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A rollover crash Thursday night sent one person to the hospital and temporarily closed a road in the Elkview area of Kanawha County, crews at the scene say.

The crash was reported just before 9 p.m. in the 4900 block of Elk River Road. It involved one car.

First responders say the person involved, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

