Rollover crash sends one to the hospital

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A rollover crash Thursday night sent one person to the hospital and temporarily closed a road in the Elkview area of Kanawha County, crews at the scene say.

The crash was reported just before 9 p.m. in the 4900 block of Elk River Road. It involved one car.

First responders say the person involved, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

