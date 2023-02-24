Ronda’s Closet opens with 1,500 prom dresses to choose from

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Picking out the perfect prom dress is a rite of passage for many young girls, but sometimes the cost of these dresses can be too much for families to handle.

For 17 years this shop and its organizer Julia Black has been providing beautiful dresses for free.

“Well there is probably at least 1,500 dresses there now,” said Black.

Black opens the doors to her shop at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Sissonville each Sunday for prom season.

“If you pick out your dress and you love your dress just take it and its yours and hopefully you have it pass it on and let somebody else use it, just show the love,” Black said.

Every Sunday until May from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., girls can shop through new and used dresses.

“We have shoes and we even have some jewelry that people can pick and you don’t have to bring any of it back,” said Black.

Black said she also takes in donations for prom dresses, jewelry and shoes. For anyone interested in donating contact juliablack929@icloud.com.

Black started Ronda’s Closet 17 years ago in honor of her best friend Ronda who loved fashion and modeling and whose life was cut short by breast cancer.

“She would have loved this she just did not get done with enough stuff in this life so I named it after her,” Black said. “The farthest I have had somebody come is from Ohio from Gallipolis or Braxton County. I have had people from all over come.”

