Teen missing from Kanawha County could be in danger

Kameron Moody
Kameron Moody(Kanawha County Sheriff's Office)
By Martina Bills
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a teenage girl from the Cross Lanes area.

Deputies said Kameron Moody, 14, was reported missing on Feb. 23, 2023. Kameron was last seen in the 4700 block of West Washington Street wearing a tan shirt, light denim blue jeans, white shoes and a black book bag. She usually wears black framed prescription glasses.

Deputies believe Kameron could be in danger because of who she may be with.

Anyone with information can CLICK HERE and submit an anonymous tip by choosing “Tip Line” under the quick links tab.

