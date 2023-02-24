Using your phone for a digital detox

Sharonaka Earp from AT&T on Studio 3.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

In today’s technology-first world, we use our smartphones, tablets, and laptops more than ever.

Experts say adults shouldn’t have more than two hours of screen time outside of work, but between social media, tracking kids, apps to help us with cooking and dining, and streaming the new “best” show, that can seem impossible. Is it time for a digital detox?

Believe it or not, you can actually use that smartphone, watch, or tablet to help you!

Sharonaka Earp from AT&T joined Susan and Taylor on Studio 3 to walk viewers through useful techniques, tips, and tools.

