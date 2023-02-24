Weekend forecast has ups and downs

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Did you know that meteorological winter runs from December 1st thru February 28th. That defines the 3 month period of the coldest of the year on average. Weather-wise the last weekend of “meteo winter” will feature a 50-50 split. Sunday is the outdoorsy day with Saturday the day to do your taxes!

Weekend temperatures will hang out in the damp and chilly 40s on Saturday then head well into the 50s even 60 on Sunday.

Tonight skies will cloud over with a touch of rain by dawn. Low 35. Saturday grey, glum and gloomy with morning showers. Showers may briefly freeze in Interior Ohio and mountainous WV in the morning. Highs will make the 40s.

Sunday skies will trend partly cloudy with the sun breaking out long enough for highs to make upper 50s or 60.

Monday back to school and work with morning showers then strong winds in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

