First Warning Forecast | Decent finish to weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Following the morning showers, Saturday afternoon turned into a divided weather experience, with locations along and north of I-64 able to clear out for sunshine while locations south of I-64 remained in a drizzly, low overcast. It will take some time for those low clouds to clear out across southern zones, but most areas should at least see partial sunshine on Sunday for a nice finish to the weekend. Springtime showers and even a few storms push through on Monday with warmer temperatures and gusty winds. Then, a couple quiet days can be expected before a damp finish to the week.

Saturday evening sees a mostly clear sky along and north of I-64 but stays mostly cloudy south. As such, temperatures will range from the mid 30s north to low 40s south at midnight.

Low clouds remain in place across southeastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia Saturday night, while the rest of the region will be partly cloudy. Low temperatures fall to the upper 20s across Ohio and northern West Virginia, low to mid 30s along I-64, and mid to upper 30s south of I-64. Patchy fog is possible across northern zones.

As low clouds finally begin to break away, expect a partly cloudy sky on Sunday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

For Monday, the sky will be mostly cloudy. Showers and even a few thunderstorms are likely with gusty winds. High temperatures climb to the upper 60s.

Tuesday turns mostly sunny and dry with high temperatures in the upper 50s.

On Wednesday, expect a mostly sunny and warmer day with afternoon temperatures in the low 70s.

Rain chances return on Thursday, primarily during the morning, with high temperatures near 60 degrees.

Friday turns chillier with high temperatures in the 40s. A mix of rain and snow is possible.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and dry with high temperatures in the mid 40s.

