First Warning Forecast | Dreary start to weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A weak system that crosses the region Saturday morning will bring “drizzly” showers with the potential for a very brief round of ice at the onset as temperatures sit near freezing. Drier weather returns Saturday afternoon and continues on into Sunday. Monday turns more active as springtime showers and storms are in the forecast along with gusty winds. Then, a couple quiet days can be expected before a damp finish to the week.

Saturday morning starts with temperatures in the low to mid 30s, though some upper 20s are being seen in rural spots and sheltered valleys. Drizzly showers will move across the region, with the potential for a touch of ice to start. Elevated surfaces, such as bridges and overpasses, would be most susceptible.

Showers taper through the afternoon, and clouds break for partial sunshine out west. High temperatures reach the low 50s across Ohio and northeastern Kentucky but will stay in the mid to upper 40s elsewhere.

Saturday night turns partly cloudy as low temperatures fall to the upper 20s across Ohio and northern West Virginia and low to mid 30s elsewhere.

Expect a partly cloudy sky on Sunday with high temperatures in the upper 50s.

For Monday, the sky will be mostly cloudy. Showers and even a few thunderstorms are likely with gusty winds. High temperatures climb to the upper 60s.

Tuesday turns mostly sunny and dry with high temperatures in the upper 50s.

On Wednesday, expect a mostly sunny and warmer day with afternoon temperatures in the low 70s.

Rain chances return on Thursday with high temperatures near 60 degrees.

Friday turns chillier with high temperatures in the 40s. A mix of rain and snow is possible.

