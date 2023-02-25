Lawrence County native ‘Appalachian Forager’ talks Tik Tok fame

'Appalachian Forager' making Tik Tok.
'Appalachian Forager' making Tik Tok.(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWMANSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - If you get on Tik Tok, you might know Lawrence County native Whitney Johnson, just under a different name.

“Very first video I put up was like an intro thing that’s like ‘Hey, my name’s Whitney and I get plants and mushrooms and cook fish and cook like your mamaw, and this is what I do,’ and it just like blew up,” Johnson said.

Now known as “Appalachian Forager” on the social media platform, Whitney Johnson has racked up over 700,000 followers and counting.

Her main food of choice is mushrooms, but she doesn’t stop there.

“Whether it be food, or like, you know I make tinctures and stuff for like wellness. I’ll show people how to preserve them, like, dry them, freeze them, and I try to do it as often as possible,” she said.

Locals are a big fan of her recipes too.

“You know, going into Walmart now, you get a lot of people that’s like ‘Do I know you?’ And I’m like, ‘Depends on who you think I am.’ And they’ll be like ‘Mushrooms?’ And I’ll be like ‘Yeah!’” she said.

While she never guessed Tik Tok would be her way to go big, Whitney Johnson’s personality has become a perfect fit.

“I’m kind of a ham, if you can’t tell from the videos. Like, I like to talk to people. I love to meet people. So, it’s really cool to meet these people and hear how my videos have influenced them to get out there and do things, or like inspired them to try things they’ve never done,” she said.

Johnson also said exploring the outdoors for plants and mushrooms has been the best medicine for her mental health.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barricade situation
Man surrenders to Charleston police after barricade situation
When Amber Clark found out her packages had been stolen, she decided to hunt them down herself.
Porch pirate victim finds stolen packages
2 dead after eastern Ky. crash
2 dead after eastern Ky. crash
One person was taken to the hospital with a stab wound.
Charleston Police respond to stabbing incident
The shooting happened just before 5 Friday morning in St. Albans.
Man injured in shooting

Latest News

WSAZ Saturday Evening Forecast - Feb 25
Andy's Saturday Evening Forecast - Feb 25
One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Boone County, West Virginia.
One dead in two-vehicle crash
WSAZ Saturday Morning Forecast - Feb 25
Andy's Saturday Morning Forecast - Feb 25
When Amber Clark found out her packages had been stolen, she decided to hunt them down herself.
Porch pirate victim finds stolen packages