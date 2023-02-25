Man arrested after girlfriend was shot

Man arrested after girlfriend was shot
Man arrested after girlfriend was shot(KWTX #1)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLEPORT, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man was arrested Thursday after his girlfriend was shot in the leg during a domestic situation, the Middleport Police Department said.

Officers say the incident happened around 8 p.m. in 100 block of North Second Avenue in Middleport.

Ronald A. Johnston faces “multiple offenses” and is in custody in the Middleport Jail.

Police say the victim was treated and released at a local hospital.

According to Middleport Police, other agencies assisted in the investigation, including the Syracuse Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire chief says the man had been stuck there since noon Wednesday.
Man rescued after spending 19 hours trapped in drain
A body was found Wednesday in the Leon area of Mason County, West Virginia.
Man finds body along river
A friend of CJ Mentz says he could always make people laugh, and he had a heart of gold.
Huntington police release name of shooting victim; friends remember him fondly
The Kanawha County Commission said a construction worker struck residential gas lines.
Gas leak plugged, evacuation lifted
Barricade situation
Man surrenders to Charleston police after barricade situation

Latest News

WVSP trooper faces domestic-related charges
WVSP trooper faces domestic-related charges
WVDHHR gives update about payments to foster families
WVDHHR gives update about payments to foster families
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 2-24-23
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 2-24-23
Senate considers PEIA premium hike, pay raise
Senate considers PEIA premium hike, pay raise