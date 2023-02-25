Man arrested after girlfriend was shot

MIDDLEPORT, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man was arrested Thursday after his girlfriend was shot in the leg during a domestic situation, the Middleport Police Department said.

Officers say the incident happened around 8 p.m. in 100 block of North Second Avenue in Middleport.

Ronald A. Johnston faces “multiple offenses” and is in custody in the Middleport Jail.

Police say the victim was treated and released at a local hospital.

According to Middleport Police, other agencies assisted in the investigation, including the Syracuse Police Department.

