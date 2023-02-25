Marshall falls to Monarchs

NORFOLK, Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall men’s basketball team lost at Old Dominion Friday night in the Sun Belt regular season finale 71-67 and now must wait to see if they can still procure the #1 seed in the upcoming conference tournament.

If Texas State beats Southern Mississippi, the Herd will be the top seed because they have the tiebreaker over the Eagles. Marshall ends the regular season with a 24-7 overall record and they are 13-5 in the league. This story will be updated.

