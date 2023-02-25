One dead in two-vehicle crash

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Boone County, West Virginia Friday night.

West Virginia State Police say Linzy Nicole Spears, 34, died at the scene of the crash on State Route 85.

Spears was the passenger in one of the cars.

Troopers say two cars collided head on in the south bound lane around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Both drivers of the vehicles were taken to a nearby hospital.

Right now, troopers say impaired driving is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

