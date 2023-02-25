Porch pirate victim finds stolen packages

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A mother in Huntington is sharing her story of how she went rogue and managed to retrieve stolen packages shortly after they were taken.

“You purchase things for you and your family,” Amber Clark said. “You want to have those things. You don’t want to have them taken from you.”

Clark lives along West 10th Street in Huntington.

Earlier this month, she got home from work, and the mailman told her he’d seen a man take two packages off her porch shortly after they’d been delivered.

“He confronted and asked him what he was doing,” Clark said. “The guy said he was Joe, and he was taking the packages to prevent them from being stolen.”

The postal worker asked Clark if she knew anyone named Joe, and she said no. The mailman told Clark he’d seen the thief taking off down Van Buren Avenue.

Rather than report the packages stolen, Clark decided to go hunting for them herself.

“I went down there,” Clark said. “The mailman came with me. We pulled in front of a house that just kind of looked like it might have been the house, because there were people in the back yard. The neighbors came out and said they saw a guy throw two packages over the fence and went in the basement.”

Clark knocked on the front door. She says an old man answered.

“I said I just had two packages stolen off my front porch,” Clark said. “The elderly gentleman, I guess these are people he knows living in the basement or staying. He went down and found them immediately. They hadn’t even been open yet.”

The elderly man gave the packages back to Clark. They contained wall decor for her kids’ bedroom.

“I work hard for stuff I’m buying for my kids,” she said. “They’re gonna give it back.”

Although that part of the story had a happy ending, Clark says just a few days later, another package was stolen off her porch, and she hasn’t been able to retrieve that one.

She says she’ll be looking into having her packages sent to the post office in the future to avoid dealing with this.

