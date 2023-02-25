T’wolves take sectional title

By Jim Treacy
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Spring Valley Timberwolves avenged an MSAC title loss to Cabell Midland last week by beating them Friday night for a Class AAAA sectional championship. Also taking home trophies tonight were St. Albans and Wayne while Fairland advanced to the Regional semi-finals next week.

Here’s more about those games as seen on WSAZ Sports Friday night.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire chief says the man had been stuck there since noon Wednesday.
Man rescued after spending 19 hours trapped in drain
A body was found Wednesday in the Leon area of Mason County, West Virginia.
Man finds body along river
A friend of CJ Mentz says he could always make people laugh, and he had a heart of gold.
Huntington police release name of shooting victim; friends remember him fondly
The Kanawha County Commission said a construction worker struck residential gas lines.
Gas leak plugged, evacuation lifted
Barricade situation
Man surrenders to Charleston police after barricade situation

Latest News

WV girls sectional games
WV girls sectional games
Marshall falls to Monarchs
Boyd County wins another district title over rival Ashland
Thursday Night Hoops
Thursday night hoops
Thursday night hoops