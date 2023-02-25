T’wolves take sectional title
Published: Feb. 24, 2023
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Spring Valley Timberwolves avenged an MSAC title loss to Cabell Midland last week by beating them Friday night for a Class AAAA sectional championship. Also taking home trophies tonight were St. Albans and Wayne while Fairland advanced to the Regional semi-finals next week.
Here’s more about those games as seen on WSAZ Sports Friday night.
