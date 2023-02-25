Vigil held for Huntington shooting victim

Family members are grieving after 20-year-old CJ Mentz was killed in Huntington Wednesday.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Loved ones are mourning a young man who was shot and killed Wednesday night in Huntington.

A candlelight vigil and balloon release were held Friday night at Harris Riverfront Park for 20-year-old CJ Mentz.

Mentz died after a shooting in the 2700 block of Guyan Avenue in the city’s Highlawn community.

Dozens of friends and family gathered to pay tribute.

Mentz was the father of a 3-year-old girl.

“He was a very outgoing person,” Mentz’s sister Bri Pemberton said. “He loved loud cars and motorcycles. He loved to do jokes and play jokes on all of us.”

“He was very kind, very loving, always funny,” Mentz’s sister Mia Baldwin said. “He loved to make people laugh.”

No arrests have been. Huntington police say their investigation is ongoing.

Mentz’s siblings say they hope they get justice.

“It doesn’t feel real at all,” Pemberton said. “It was so sad. He died at such a young age. We’re hoping to figure out and get down to the bottom line of what actually happened.”

