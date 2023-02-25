WVDHHR gives update about payments to foster families

By Eric Fossell
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR) is on track to get payments to foster families back on track by next month, the agency said Friday.

The DHHR’s Bureau for Social Services gave an update about the payment delay that has affected both foster families and agencies.

It reported payments have been made to the following groups:

- Non-certified kinship

- Adoption subsidies

- Socially Necessary Services Providers

- Legal guardianship subsidies

- Child Placing Agencies

- Certified Kinship and Relative Caretakers

For the following, it says payments may have been processed or will be processed early next week:

- Residential Providers

- Independent Living and Transitional Living

- Adult Services

In a news release, the agency said:

“DHHR continues to work with agencies and individuals that may have missing information, such as updated W-9 forms, that may be causing a delay in their payment from being processed. Once payments are issued by the State Treasurer’s office, for individuals with direct deposit, it will take 24-48 hours to deposit in accounts depending on the bank.”

Anyone with questions is asked to call DHHR’s Client Services at 1-800-642-8589, or email dhhrbcfcs@wv.gov, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Those with emergencies are encouraged to call their local DHHR office.

