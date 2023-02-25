WVSP trooper faces domestic-related charges

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A West Virginia State Police trooper faces charges after turning himself in Friday for alleged domestic-related offenses, WVSP said in a news release.

Joseph Comer is charged with domestic battery and felony strangulation.

According to the release, he turned himself into the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and was arraigned in Jackson County Magistrate Court.

Comer has since been released on $30,000 bond.

No other details were released.

