WVSP trooper faces domestic-related charges

WVSP trooper faces domestic-related charges
WVSP trooper faces domestic-related charges(WDTV)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:06 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A West Virginia State Police trooper faces charges after turning himself in Friday for alleged domestic-related offenses, WVSP said in a news release.

Joseph Comer is charged with domestic battery and felony strangulation.

According to the release, he turned himself into the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and was arraigned in Jackson County Magistrate Court.

Comer has since been released on $30,000 bond.

No other details were released.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire chief says the man had been stuck there since noon Wednesday.
Man rescued after spending 19 hours trapped in drain
A body was found Wednesday in the Leon area of Mason County, West Virginia.
Man finds body along river
A friend of CJ Mentz says he could always make people laugh, and he had a heart of gold.
Huntington police release name of shooting victim; friends remember him fondly
The Kanawha County Commission said a construction worker struck residential gas lines.
Gas leak plugged, evacuation lifted
Barricade situation
Man surrenders to Charleston police after barricade situation

Latest News

Marshall falls to Monarchs
Man arrested after girlfriend was shot
Man arrested after girlfriend was shot
WVDHHR gives update about payments to foster families
WVDHHR gives update about payments to foster families
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 2-24-23
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 2-24-23