4 people die, 4 hurt in St. Louis car accident

An early morning accident near Forest Park has left four dead and four more injured.
By Amanda Alvarado and Rheanna Wachter
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - Four people died after their car crashed into another vehicle and drove off of an overpass in St. Louis.

Four others were injured, KMOV reports.

The accident happened just before 2 a.m. on Sunday near the intersection of South Grand Boulevard and Forest Park Parkway.

All four passengers of the car that drove off of the overpass were pronounced dead at the scene.

One person is in critical condition, one person is in serious condition and two others are in stable condition.

The names of the victims in the crash were not immediately released Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Boone County, West Virginia.
One dead in two-vehicle crash
When Amber Clark found out her packages had been stolen, she decided to hunt them down herself.
Porch pirate victim finds stolen packages
WVSP trooper faces domestic-related charges
WVSP trooper faces domestic-related charges
Family members are grieving after 20-year-old CJ Mentz was killed in Huntington Wednesday.
Vigil held for Huntington shooting victim
Man arrested after girlfriend was shot
Man arrested after girlfriend was shot

Latest News

A local resident bicycle past damaged building in Orihiv, Zaporizhzhya region, Ukraine, Friday,...
On Ukraine front, civilians cling on as troops repel Russia
The noise-canceling devices currently retail for $549 a piece.
NYC thieves stealing Apple headphones off victims’ heads
A California driver crashes into a Girl Scout stand.
DUI suspect crashes into Girl Scout cookie stand
A California driver crashes into a Girl Scout stand.
DUI suspect crashes into Girl Scout stand