First Warning Forecast | Springtime shower, storm, wind risk on Monday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A powerful low pressure system, the same one that brought copious amounts of rain and snow to the West Coast, will pass to the north of the region on Monday. However, its effects will still be felt locally as showers and storms cross the region along with gusty winds. Tuesday turns quieter, and Wednesday will be the fourth week in a row where temperatures soar to the 70s in the afternoon, though likely falling just short of record highs this time around. A couple systems are then on tap for Thursday and Friday, the second which has the potential to bring more showers, storms, and wind.

Despite patchy cloud cover, expect a mostly clear sky Sunday evening as temperatures quickly fall to the upper 30s by midnight.

Sunday night will stay mostly clear initially, then clouds increase towards dawn. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid 30s, then also begin rising towards dawn.

A few sprinkles or light showers will cross the region around sunrise Monday under a mostly cloudy sky.

By midday Monday, clouds break for sunshine, strong winds pick up from the south to southwest, and temperatures spike to the upper 60s.

Monday afternoon will see passing showers and storms as gusty winds continue. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect during the Monday afternoon and evening time frame. Winds may gust up to 40 mph and lead to scattered power outages.

Monday night turns quieter as the wind begins to relax. Low temperatures only fall to the upper 40s under a mostly cloudy sky.

After clouds to start, Tuesday turns sunnier for the afternoon with high temperatures rising to around 60 degrees.

On Wednesday, expect a mostly sunny and warmer day with afternoon temperatures in the mid 70s.

Rain chances return on Thursday, primarily during the morning, with high temperatures in the low 60s.

Showers and a few storms are likely on Friday as high temperatures rise to around 50 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and dry with high temperatures in the mid 40s.

Sunday turns mostly sunny with high temperatures rising to the upper 40s.

