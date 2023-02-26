Vigil held for Charleston shooting victim

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Community members gathered not to mourn Julia Wickline’s passing, but to celebrate her life.

With candles in hand, dozens of people came to say goodbye to Wickline one last time at Recovery Point in Charleston.

“To hear her passing, you know, it was heartbreaking,” Shanique Rice said. “She was a very beautiful soul.”

Wickline was killed while she was sitting on her porch talking on the phone.

Wickline’s friends wanted everyone to know just how special she was, and how much joy she brought those around her.

“She loved to help people,” Cecilia said. “She was active about her recovery and she cared about everyone else and wanted to help with their recovery too.”

“She wanted to be clean not only for herself, for her kids, her family, and her recovery family,” Rice said.

Julia’s brother, Corban Boutoe, said the family held her funeral in Mississippi Saturday and shared this statement with us:

“We won’t be at the vigil in West Virginia because our family is burying her out of state and grieving her loss. I loved Julia. She will be missed and is already missed by so many people.”

The man charged with her murder, Peris Fallins, was arrested Monday.

He’s charged with first degree murder and is sitting behind bars without bond.

