Dog, 2 puppies found dead inside trailer; owner could face charges

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CABIN CREEK, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The owner of three dogs could face felony charges of animal cruelty after the animals were found dead inside of a trailer in Cabin Creek, West Virginia, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

The animals were found by a Kanawha County Humane Officer who responded to the trailer in Cordell Court to investigate a report of dead animals inside.

Deputies report the humane officer found a dead dog inside and two dead puppies inside a locked crate.

The humane officer described the trailer as ‘messy and abandoned.’

All three dogs were taken to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association on Greenbrier Street in Charleston.

Officials determined the cause of death to be malnutrition among other factors.

A previous owner of the trailer has been identified. According to officials, the previous owner has relocated to Ohio and was already under investigation by the humane officer for animal cruelty.

The owner or caretaker of the animals could be facing felony charges of animal cruelty. If convicted, the owner could spend up to five years in jail and face fines up to $5,000.

