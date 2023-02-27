3 Herd players earn All Sun Belt honors

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Marshall’s basketball team finished the regular season with 24 wins and three Herd players receive major Sun Belt postseason honors today.

Senior Guard Taevion Kinsey was named the Sun Belt Player of the year. Kinsey averaged 22 points per game which led the league. He is second nationally in made field goals with 266 on the year. Kinsey had a career high 37 points in a win over Georgia State.

Senior guard Andrew Taylor picks up 1st team all Sun Belt honors. Taylor averaged 20 points per game and his 66 steals leads the Sun Belt. He had a career high 33 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Coastal Carolina.

Freshman center Micah Handlogten started all 31 games for Marshall and averaged nearly 10 rebounds per game. He also has 72 blocked shots which is 10th best in the NCAA.

Marshall begins Sun Belt Tournament play as the 3rd seed in Pensacola, Florida on Saturday at 6:00 p.m.

