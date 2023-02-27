February to end on a placid note

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s springtime weather in February across the area and with that comes the normal warming temperatures, stronger winds and afternoon squalls of the season. On Monday afternoon that pattern also meant the second tornado watch of the month. This time it is a small sliver of Ohio well north and west of Huntington-Charleston that fell at risk. That severe weather risk was most prominent from Cincinnati to Dayton and Columbus where a handful of tornado warnings occurred, one during evening rush hour in Columbus.

Locally a windswept evening will feature gusts to 4+ miles per hour in any location whether during or after a shower/squall passes. As for the rain, a minimal amount of water was to fall from the sky. So the catch phrase “more wind than rain” fits tonight’s weather.

Tuesday will dawn with a cooler overcast and temperatures near 50. Then the clouds will take until afternoon to break. As sun returns partially the late day high will get close to 60.

Wednesday will see a return of breezy, warm spring weather as March arrives like a frisky lamb. Warm and fuzzy to the touch but gusty and chaotic on the anemometer (the sensor that measures wind). Highs will make the 70s again, likely coming up short of record values.

Thursday and Friday will see temperatures spike to the 60s with spring showers around before a sharp change to chillier weather arrives by Friday night and the weekend. There is even the mention of some snow showers on Saturday. Highs by the weekend will be in the 40s with 30s at night sponsoring the wet snow risk.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.