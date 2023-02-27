Man charged after sexual assault in Huntington alley

Toddrick Arnold
Toddrick Arnold(West Virginia Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority)
By Martina Bills
Feb. 27, 2023
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Huntington man is in jail facing sexual assault charges.

Officers with the Huntington Police Department arrested Toddrick Arnold, 25, on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. He is charged with second degree sexual assault.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, police said Arnold forcibly sexually assaulted a woman in the 5 ½ alley in Huntington on Feb. 24. Arnold is also charged with being a fugitive from justice for not appearing in Boyd County, Kentucky court on a burglary charge.

Arnold is in the Western Regional Jail on a $30,000 cash only bond.

