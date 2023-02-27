More than 1 million Halloween candles recalled for breaking glass

More than 1 million Halloween and fall-themed candles have been recalled.
More than 1 million Halloween and fall-themed candles have been recalled.(Consumer Product Safety Commission via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than 1.2 million Halloween and autumn-themed candles are being recalled after reports of glass cracking, causing burns and cuts.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the recall covers certain scents of Mainstay’s three-wicked candles sold at Walmart stores including Jack-O-Lantern, Mystic Fog, Warm Apple Pie, Warm Fall Leaves, Fall Farmhouse, Pumpkin Spice and Magic Potion.

The 14-ounce candles were sold at Walmart stores nationwide and online from September through November.

The recall notice cites a dozen reports of candles burning too close to the container’s edge, causing the glass to crack.

Consumers are urged to stop using the candles and contact the manufacturer for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miner killed in incident at West Virginia coal mine
One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Boone County, West Virginia.
One dead in two-vehicle crash
When Amber Clark found out her packages had been stolen, she decided to hunt them down herself.
Porch pirate victim finds stolen packages
Vigil held for shooting victim
Vigil held for Charleston shooting victim
'Appalachian Forager' making Tik Tok.
Lawrence County native ‘Appalachian Forager’ talks Tik Tok fame

Latest News

The police officer said he was compelled to take action so a child or someone walking their dog...
WATCH: Officer wrangles alligator from family neighborhood
Ukrainian servicemen who were wounded at the battlefield wait to leave the field hospital near...
UN chief points to ' massive’ rights violations in Ukraine
The police officer said he was compelled to take action so a child or someone walking their dog...
WATCH: Officer wrangles alligator from family neighborhood
Hormone Therapy With Leo Health And Wellness
Hormone therapy with LEO Health and Wellness