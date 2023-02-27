Police | Argument over money ends with shooting; man arrested

KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that took place shortly before 10:00 p.m. Sunday evening.

When Kenova Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1500 block of Maple Street, witnesses stated seeing a person leave the area in a car.

Officers responded to a parking lot in the 800 block of Oak Street where they say they located a victim of a shooting.

Officers say a man had been shot in the hand.

The victim told officers during the incident he placed his hands over his face.

According to the Kenova Police Department, Christopher Sammy Blankenship was arrested in the 1500 block of Maple Street

The police chief says an investigation revealed shots were fired during an argument over money.

Blankenship was charged with malicious assault and wanton endangerment in Wayne County.

His bond is set at $100,000, officials say.

Chief Bob Sullivan said, “The investigation revealed that this shooting was the result of an argument between these two individuals over payment of money, allegedly owed to the victim. The victim’s name is not being released until family members are notified. He remained in Cabell Huntington Hospital for treatment of the gunshot wound. His injuries are not considered to be life threatening.”

