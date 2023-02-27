Portsmouth City Council to discuss sidewalk restoration

Portsmouth City Council to discuss sidewalk restoration options
By Joseph Payton
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - The city of Portsmouth is working to improve its infrastructure. There is an ongoing street repaving project taking place, but now the city is looking at ways to restore sidewalks as well.

“You can see that there are uneven surfaces, large cracks and this is caused by wear and tear and just aging. Sometimes tree roots can cause the damage. Sometimes it’s just erosion from the weather,” said Mayor Sean Dunne.

When it comes to repairing damaged sidewalks, Dunne says there has been some confusion.

“The confusion is that people think it’s the city’s responsibility. In fact, it’s the property owner’s. So what we would like to do is provide an affordable way of addressing the issue,” Dunne said.

It has been a topic of discussion at city council meetings and a couple of ideas have been bounced around. Dunne says those options include allowing people to enter into a bulk purchase agreement with a contractor, which would allow for a cheaper repair price. Another option is for an individual property owner to have the cost of the project tacked onto their property tax bill and paid over a number of years.

“If they want to take care of it themselves, that is an option. However, it is part of code enforcement that you do maintain the sidewalks outside of your property,” Dunne said. “We want to have a walkable city, we want it to be accessible to people of different abilities and different ages. We want kids to be able to play on sidewalks without being hurt or anything like that.”

